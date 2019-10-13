Former White House press secretary making stop in Kan. hometown

ABILENE — Former White House Press Secretary Marlin Fitzwater is returning to the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood home, according to a media release from the museum.

Abilene’s very own Marlin Fitzwater returns to discuss his new book, Calm Before the Storm: Desert Storm Diaries & Other Stories, during the next Eisenhower Presidential Library’s Lunch & Learn program.

The program is scheduled for noon Wednesday in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Visitors Center Auditorium, 200 SE 4th, Abilene. Free and open to the public, a light lunch is included on a first come, first serve basis. A sign-language interpreter will be available for this program.

Fitzwater’s front row seat as White House Press Secretary to some of America’s most defining moments provides an intimate look at what transpired inside the White House.

Fitzwater is an American writer who served as White House Press Secretary for President Ronald Reagan and President George H.W. Bush from 1983 to 1993. Fitzwater was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1992. He is the founder of the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication located at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire. He is married and lives in Maryland, in a village on the Chesapeake Bay.

A book signing will follow Fitzwater’s presentation. Copies of his book are available for sale in the gift shop and online at www.ILikeIkeStore.com.

The Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation.