Federal agents arrest 3 for drug trafficking in Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. – Federal charges were unsealed Thursday against three men who are accused of drug trafficking in Topeka, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

On Wednesday, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies served search warrants at 13 locations and arrested three defendants as part of the investigation.

Charges have been filed in federal court in Topeka against James Charles Booker, Jr., 35, Topeka, one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Brett Damon McMurray, 48, Topeka, one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and Maurice Ross, 47, Topeka, one count of distributing cocaine.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine: Not less than five years and not more than 40 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million, Distributing cocaine: Up to 20 years in federal prison and a f fine up to $1 million.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Safe Streets Task Force of Topeka investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.