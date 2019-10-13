Contractors able to receive notifications of Great Bend bid postings

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

At last week’s Great Bend City Council meeting, councilmember Dana Dawson requested for a way to make the bidding process more public when the City of Great Bend has a job for contractors. A couple of contractors contacted Dawson recently asking about the process.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes mentioned contractors can receive a text notification when bids are opened up for a project.

“Contractors need to request to receive a text,” said Hayes. “They can receive notifications, but they need to sign up.”

Contractors can sign up to receive the bid openings at greatbendks.net. Citizens can also receive text or email notifications for closings, jobs, special notices, and important city information.

Bid proposals are also listed on the city’s website and printed in the newspaper.

Dawson suggested a work session for the City Council to discuss the bid process.