Barton men claim West title; Women shutout Pratt

Barton Men 3 Pratt 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team captured the program’s tenth Jayhawk West crown on Saturday at the Cougar Soccer Complex with a 3-0 shutout over Pratt Community College.

The victory gives Barton a game and a half lead in the West with one game remaining on the regular season schedule as the Cougars to 8-1-0 in league and 11-1-1 overall while Pratt slides to 1-6-1 and 3-10-1 on the season.

Barton wraps up play before postseason on Wednesday as the Cougars make the trip to Concordia, Kansas, for a 4:30 p.m. kick-off against second place Cloud County Community College (6-2-1, 9-4-1).

Barton Women 2 Pratt 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team scored in each half Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex in holding on for a 2-0 victory against Pratt Community College.

The victory matches Barton’s season longest winning streak of three as the third place Cougars improve to 8-3-0 in Jayhawk West play and 8-6-0 on the season, while the Beavers slip to 1-9-0 and 2-13-0 overall. Barton’s next action is a trip north to Concordia Wednesday afternoon for a 2:00 p.m. kick against conference leading Cloud County Community College (10-0-0, 12-2-0).