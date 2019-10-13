Authorities investigate after locomotives crash in Nebraska

By KALIN KROHE

Panhandle Post

Two BNSF locomotives collided on Friday night around 11 p.m. approximately 11 miles east of Alliance or a few miles west of Antioch, Nebraska.

According to BNSF public affairs director Andy Williams, one of the trains was stopped as another train hit the other in the rear while slowing down to stop. Both came off the train tracks. All the coal cars on the trains were empty.

The trains were westbound going to Wyoming.

Williams said, Hulcher Services helped lift the empty train cars and set them back on the tracks.

No one was injured in the train accident.