8-year-old Ellinwood boy hospitalized after struck riding a bicycle

BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Meredith Anna Joiner, 39, Ellinwood, was westbound in the 400 Block East Santa Fe Boulevard in Ellinwood.

The vehicle struck Andrew Mark McGlynn, 8, Ellinwood, who was crossing the roadway northwest on a bicycle outside of the crosswalk.

EMS transported McGlynn to the hospital in Ellinwood. Joiner was not injured and was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.