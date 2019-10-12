Sunday Weather

Sunday
Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Columbus Day
Sunny, with a high near 73. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night
Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.