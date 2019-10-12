Sunday Weather

Sunday Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 73. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.