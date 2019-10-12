Rube’s receives Distinguished Dealer Award

BUSINESS NEWS

Rube’s Heating and Air Conditioning of Great Bend was recently presented with the Trane Company Distinguished Dealer Award for 2018.

Rube’s has received the Distinguished Dealer Award for more than 30 years, representing Trane. The award was presented in recognition of the company’s continued growth, dedication to Trane and community involvement.

Brian Pedigo, owner of Rube’s, accepted the award on behalf of all of their employees, stating, “An award such as this is a reflection of the entire organization. We are dedicated to providing the best in home comfort to all of our friends and neighbors. We don’t just sell heating and cooling. We provide comfort and peace of mind.”

Scott Percival, territory manager for the O’Connor Co., the Trane distributor, stated, “Once again the team at Rube’s, who has been in business in Great Bend for 86 years, has displayed the very best in providing customer comfort and satisfaction. I am extremely privileged to once again present this award to Brian, Carie and their fine organization.”