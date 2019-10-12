Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

October 14, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, October 7, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September 30, 2019, and ending October 14, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. COUNTY ENGINEER: Kansas Department of Transportation Contract for Preliminary Engineering Design Services by Consultant (Cost Plus Net Fee Agreement) – Project No. 5 C-4965-01:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests approval of the three party design agreement that includes KDOT, Barton County and TranSystems Corporation. The project involves signing improvements at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and North 30 Road as well as widening the narrow concrete drainage structure on NW 50 Road east of NW 10 Avenue. Barton County must pay the design costs in an amount not to exceed $77,833.48 and KDOT will reimburse the County 90% of the costs. The net cost to the County after reimbursement is estimated to be $7,783.35. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

C. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Municipal Buy Back for Skid Steers – Darren Williams, County Works Director

10:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington, Great Bend

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for October 17, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019.

