Kansas man who used BB gun in 3 robberies sentenced

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man who robbed three stores was sentenced this week to 84 months in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Willie Smith, 39, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted that in 2018 he robbed the QuikTrip store at 1532 S. Seneca. He showed the clerk what appeared to be a revolver before demanding money. Later, when investigators searched his apartment, they found a black BB gun they believe Smith used in three robberies.

At sentencing, the court also took into account as relevant conduct two other robberies Smith committed in 2018. Smith robbed the Express Mart at 565 S. Market. During the robbery, he showed the clerk what appeared to be a revolver. Smith also robbed Pete’s Liquor at 332 W. Harry. During the robbery, he pulled out what appeared to be a revolver.