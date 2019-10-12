A connection to potentially bring veterans to work in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The 3rd Annual Kansas Manufacturing Summit took place Oct. 2 in Manhattan to bring together manufacturers, educators, and community leaders. The group discussed common issues and the future of manufacturing in Kansas.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters was able to attend the Summit and talked with Rachelle Wolford, the Senior Program Manager for Heroes Make America. The skills program at Fort Riley helps place veterans with jobs across the state.

“With most of these people from Fort Riley, would they even consider coming to Great Bend?” said Peters. “Heroes Make America loads a bus and will bring veterans to town and tour whatever we want them to tour.”

Peters acknowledged that workforce development is one of the area’s greatest challenges right now.

“Hopefully, they would be interested enough to move here and fill some of these jobs,” said Peters.

The Summit also showed attendees about industry innovations and the services and products Kansas companies offer.

Two days following the Summit in Manhattan, Great Bend hosted their own Manufacturing Day where students from Great Bend High School and Barton Community College were able to tour three manufacturers in Great Bend.