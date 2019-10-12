2 adults, 8-month-old die after 2-vehicle Kansas crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Tiffany Cox, 20, Ottawa, was southbound on U.S. 59 Two miles south of Lawrence.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the grassy median in to the northbound lanes of traffic. A northbound 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Craig Russell McKinney, 62, Topeka struck the Chevy broad side.

Cox, and passengers in the Chevy Kiffany Mietchen, 19; Azreal Ubelaker, 8-months, both of Baldwin City were pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported McKinney to KU Medical Center. Mietchen was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.