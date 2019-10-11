Police: Teen arrested for alleged threat at SW Kan. middle school

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 443 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have made an arrest.

Just after 4:10 p.m. Thursday, the police were given information about a possible bomb threat to the Dodge City Middle School, according to a media release.

Officers learned that a 13-year-old female Middle School student received a phone call from a blocked number while present in a classroom at the end of the school day.

The male caller started using profanity, and the student hung up the phone. The blocked caller immediately called back, and the female student put the phone on speaker for the teacher to listen. During that second call, the unknown male caller stated that he was going to blow up the school.

At approximately 8:06 pm, officers located the caller, a 15-year-old male, at his Dodge City residence and completed the arrest without incident. Charges for the alleged felony crime of aggravated criminal threat will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office, according to the release.