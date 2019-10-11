Police: Teen allegedly brought gun to school in Salina

SALINA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen who allegedly brought a gun to school in Salina.

On Thursday, Salina Central High School administrators received information of a student in possession of a firearm at the school, 650 E. Crawford in Salina, according to a media release.

The school administration confronted the student who then fled the school on foot. The Salina Police Department School Resource Officer pursued the subject on foot, and the student Samuel Cheney, 16, Salina, was apprehended a few blocks away by a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Upon searching the immediate area where Cheney was apprehended, a 9mm pistol was recovered. The gun was reported stolen by a family member after being contacted by the Salina Police Department.

There is no indication at this point that Cheney had threatened anyone with the firearm.

Cheney was transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Detention Center Facility in Junction City, on requested charges of Criminal Use of a Weapon, Criminal Carrying of a Weapon, Interference with Law Enforcement, Battery, Theft of a Firearm and Probation Violation