MARSHALL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting parents after finding vaping and liquid flavored nicotine in pens taken from students at Marysville Elementary School, according to the Marysville Police Department.

The students involved were 5th and 6th graders. They were putting the flavored nicotine in pens and using them to dab it on their tongues during recess.

Police reminded parents to have a discussion with your children about vaping and the harmful effects of nicotine.