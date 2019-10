Revenge was sweet for the Great Bend Panther Soccer team as they beat Garden City 1-0 in overtime Thursday at Garden City. The Buffaloes had beaten Great Bend 3-0 at Cavanaugh Field just 10 days earlier.

The two teams battled to a scoreless tie on a cold windy day in Garden City before the Panthers pushed through the winning goal in the first overtime.

The win improves Great Bend’s record to 7-5 heading into Monday’s match at Wichita Independent.