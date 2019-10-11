Panther Boys and Girls Cross Country win team titles at Sterling

The Great Bend Panthers Boys and Girls Cross Country teams brought home team titles from the Sterling Invitational on Thursday.

The Panther boys place five runners in the top nine spots led by Sage Cauley’s third place finish.

Mayra Ramirez led the girls team once again by finishing first in a time of 19:11.1.

Next up will be the Western Athletic Conference meet in Hays next Thursday.

Boys Team Scores

1 Great Bend 24

2 Buhler 77

3 Berean Academy 85

4 Hoisington 119

5 St. John 128

6 Trinity Catholic 136

7 Pratt-Skyline 154

8 Pratt 177

9 Ellinwood 254

10 Haven 291

11 Sterling 291

Great Bend Results

3 Sage Cauley 12 Great Bend 16:31.2 2

4 Collin Hammond 12 Great Bend 16:33.2 3

5 Kaiden Esfeld 9 Great Bend 16:34.4 4

8 Alex Smith 12 Great Bend 17:01.0 7

9 Evan Hammond 12 Great Bend 17:03.8 8

74 Ellis Long 9 Great Bend 20:45.7 58

Girls Team Scores

1 Great Bend 41

2 Buhler 42

3 Berean Academy 93

4 Pratt 96

5 Ellinwood 147

6 Trinity Catholic 171

7 Pratt-Skyline 178

8 Macksville 202

Great Bend Results

1 Mayra Ramirez 12 Great Bend 19:11.1 1

6 Mckenna Esfeld 12 Great Bend 19:30.3 6

9 Emilia Diaz 10 Great Bend 19:34.4 9

11 Haley McCormick 9 Great Bend 19:56.7 11

14 Emma Loomis 10 Great Bend 20:22.2 14

15 Reagan Huslig 9 Great Bend 20:35.7 15