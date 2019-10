The Great Bend Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to 11 on Thursday by beat Emporia and Hillsboro in a triangular that was played at Emporia.

Great Bend took care of Hillsboro in their first match Thursday 25-14, 25-17 before knocking off the host Spartans 25-13, 25-13.

The Lady Panthers have now won 16 of their last 17 matches to improve to 23-4 on the season. They will host Phillipsburg and Smith Center Tuesday at the Panther Fieldhouse.