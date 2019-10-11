Kansas woman arrested for attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for attempted kidnapping.

Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police responded to a kidnapping call at the Burlington Coat Factory in the 8100 Block of East Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 28-year-old woman at the store told police a suspect identified as 30-year-old Jasmine Patterson approached her and asked if she would call police if she took her daughter.

Patterson then allegedly grabbed the woman’s 4-year-old daughter and began to walk away, according to Davidson. The woman quickly grabbed her daughter away from Patterson, left the store and called 911.

When police arrived, they located Patterson leaving the store and arrested her without further incident. The child was not injured. Investigators determined that Patterson may have a mental disability that contributed to the incident, according to Davidson.

Patterson remains jailed on requested charges of Attempted Kidnapping, according to Davidson. Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.