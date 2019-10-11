Hoisington Veterinary Hospital reminds everyone of program to help stray animals

Hoisington Veterinary Hospital received a group of puppies in rough shape Oct. 10. The hospital reminds all pet owners, there are programs to help stray animals.

Here is the Hoisington Veterinary Hospital’s Facebook post and pictures from Oct. 11…

Last night we got a group of 6 month old pups in. They are Cane Corso/Great Pyrenees mixes We are sad, angry, hopeful, and thankful.

We are thankful that we have such a wonderful Facebook family that supports us in rescuing animals in need and help us by donating to our stray fund.

We are grateful that these babies came to us when they needed us most.

We are sad and angry because we want everyone to know that there is HELP out there!

The condition of these pups is heart wrenching. They are half the size they should be and are skin and bones. One had an embedded collar and needs extra attention. Luckily for us these babies are friendly, hesitant- but friendly. They have a long way to go before they are healthy.

We want to thank the person who made us aware of these pups, and want to thank Brittani for going far out of her way to pick them up.

Please help us by sharing this story and if you are able to, donating to our stray fund. Anything and everything helps!

Thank you everyone, so much 🙏🏼 🐾❤️

