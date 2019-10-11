‘Great Bend, Better Than Great’ master plan coming out in November

By COLE REIF

After a couple of delays, the “Great Bend Better Than Great” visioning group is set to unveil their master plan on how to push Great Bend into the future and produce growth.

A steering committee of more than 60 community members started discussing plans and receiving public input for goals last fall.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says the plan will be presented to the Great Bend City Council at the Nov. 4 meeting.

“Mark Mingenback and Regan Reif will be sharing the final plan to the City Council,” said Peters. “There have been so many people that have worked so hard on this plan.”

The master plan will be presented to the rest of the community Nov. 7.

The Chamber and Barton County Young Professionals group is leading the charge for this visioning project.

“We think this is a really good plan and will help us step into the future,” Peters said.

The project is funded by a grant from the Harms Trust which allowed the large steering committee to hire Shockey Consulting, a consultant from Kansas City.

The group’s vision statement is, “A diverse community of welcoming, engaged people leading Great Bend to shine as a regional economic, educational, and cultural center offering an energetic and inclusive experience built on a unique community spirit.”