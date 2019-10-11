Ellis Co. Farm Bill informational meeting – Oct. 17

In case you missed one of the Regional Farm Bill meetings held around the state in August and September. Cottonwood Extension District hosted one in Great Bend in late August. You can join us on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Farm Service Agency in Ellis County and Cottonwood Extension District will host an informational meeting on the 2018 Farm Bill. It will be held at the Agricultural Research Center – Hays, 1232 240th Avenue.

The 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law in December of 2018, but election and enrollment just opened for farmers to select Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) on their 2019 and 2020 crops. There have been some changes to both programs and farmers are encouraged to attend their county Farm Bill meeting to learn more. These meetings will show how these programs performed in the 2014 Farm Bill, give an overview of the changes made in the 2018 Farm Bill, and help farmers start thinking about their election decisions. There will also be a program yield update offered that will take effect in the 2020 crop year that farmers will want to take advantage of.

RSVP is appreciated by Tuesday, Oct. 15 to ensure we have enough seating by calling the Cottonwood Extension Office, Hays at 785-628-9430.