Dakota’s Deals- Fri. Oct. 11th

2 DAY YARD SALE: FRIDAY OCTOBER 11TH – 3:00PM UNTIL DARK & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12TH – 9:00AM UNTIL 12:30PM.

LOCATION: 310 E. 2ND ST. ELLINWOOD

TO HELP OFF-SET MEDICAL EXPENSES

ITEMS INCLUDED: TV, COMPUTER SCREEN, OUTDOOR SERVING BAR WITH STOOLS, CHIMINEA, BLUE RAY PLAYER, FURNITURE GALORE, VINTAGE ITEMS, NICE BOUTIQUE/ BUCKLE CLOTHING, MANY HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, DECORATORS DECORE DREAM, AREA RUGS, ANTIQUES, YARD TOOLS, MUCH MUCH MUCH MORE!! YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS IT! NO EARLY SALES…

FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2019.

1. FOR SALE: SOFT SIDED KU COOLER ASKING $10. DUST BUSTER ASKING $10. 620-786-4274

2. FOR SALE: FRONT END BUMPER ASSEMBLY FOR A 2017 F-250 CHROME FRONT END ASSEMBLY JUST THE BOTTOM BUMPER WITH BRACKETS AND BOLTS. 785-735-4966

3. FOR SALE: FLORAL PRINT COUCH IN GOOD SHAPE. 10″ TABLE SAW. BLACK COMPUTER CABINENT. 786-4339

4. FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR- GOOD CONDITION. 793-8115

5. FOR SALE: 2010 FLAGSTAFF POP UP CAMPER – 20FT LONG, 2 BEDS, 2 DINETS, AC/FURNACE, ELECTRIC BRAKES ETC. 24″X24″X6′ STORAGE CABINET. 793-5645

6. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (SIZES AND COLORS), DUCKS. 792-7074

7. FOR SALE: 4 SKIDSTEER TIRES HARD RUBBER 31″TALL. NUMBER OF DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS (FRAME AROUND GLASS) BIRDCAGE 3’X3’X5′ AND 6 BIRDS (PARAKEETS). 785-885-4734

8. GIVEAWAY: A BUNCH OF TOMATOES. (PICKED BEFORE THE FREEZE) 653-7587

9. LOOKING FOR: 245 75 16 USED TIRES SET OF 4 ATLEAST 50% TREAD. 620-786-9389

10. FOR SALE: DEER TAPESTRY – FROM ITALY, BEEN STORED, VERY NICE QUALITY, MEASURES APPROX. 70X48″, ASKING $15 FIRM. HANGING FIXTURE FOR ABOVE THE TABLE – GOOD QUALITY ASKING $10. 792-6560

11. FOR SALE: OCTAGON SHAPE WOOD BURNING STOVE (HOME-MADE) FOR LIKE A SHOP OR GARAGE. MADE OUT OF REALLY THICK STEEL 36″ TALL ASKING $35. 2 – LARIAT ROPES IN REALLY GOOD CONDITION $20 EACH. 785-259-4200

12. FOR SALE: LAB PUPPIES FOR SALE WITH SHOTS YELLOWS AND CHOCOLATES ONLY WILL NOT BE PAPERED. $75 EACH. (READY IN ABOUT A WEEK) 797-5781

13. LOOKING FOR: RECEIVER HITCH CARGO CARRIER, ROOFTOP CARGO CARRIER, BICYCLE CARRIER. 282-8412

14. FOR SALE: 3 FURNACES – CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION. 620-791-7510

15. FOR SALE: INSERT THAT GOES INSIDE A FIREPLACE. 525 JOHN DEERE RIDING HYDROSTAT MOWER. 792-9414

16. FOR SALE: 8 PAIR – MEN’S DOCKER’S BRAND PANTS 2- 42″ X 30″, 6- 40″ X 30″ ALL DIFFERENT COLORS. 793-8159

17. FOR SALE: SMALL LAZY BOY ROCKER RECLINER, COUCH. 620-653-4838

18. LOOKING FOR: SPLIT DRY SEASONED FIREWOOD. 620-910-7710

19. FOR SALE: WIRELESS FENCE FOR A DOG (LIKE NEW). 620-617-6052

20. FOR SALE: 1965 CHEVY 3/4 TON 4 WHEEL DRIVE (NEEDS WORK). HAVE TREES ON PROPERTY THAT NEED CUT UP COME CUT THEM UP FOR FIREWOOD. 793-4993