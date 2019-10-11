Cop Shop (10/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/10)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:53 p.m. a burglary was reported at 55 SE 60 Avenue.
Theft
At 10:12 a.m. a theft was reported at 395 SW 10 Road.
Fire
At 7:26 a.m. a fire was reported at 214 S. US 281 Highway.
At 2:36 a.m. a fire was reported at Forest Avenue & Hoisington Avenue in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/10)
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:40 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 101.
Warrant Arrest
At 8:24 a.m. an officer arrested Alisha Myers at 3503 10th Street.
Assault
At 8:52 a.m. reports of an aggravated assault were made at 2317 Washington Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 10:56 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.
Theft
At 1:24 p.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 2400 10th Street. Wallet was located.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Washington Street.
Breathing Problems
At 6:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 809 Main Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:49 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Williams Street.