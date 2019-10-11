Cop Shop (10/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/10)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:53 p.m. a burglary was reported at 55 SE 60 Avenue.

Theft

At 10:12 a.m. a theft was reported at 395 SW 10 Road.

Fire

At 7:26 a.m. a fire was reported at 214 S. US 281 Highway.

At 2:36 a.m. a fire was reported at Forest Avenue & Hoisington Avenue in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/10)

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:40 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 101.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:24 a.m. an officer arrested Alisha Myers at 3503 10th Street.

Assault

At 8:52 a.m. reports of an aggravated assault were made at 2317 Washington Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:56 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 1:24 p.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 2400 10th Street. Wallet was located.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Washington Street.

Breathing Problems

At 6:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 809 Main Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:49 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Williams Street.