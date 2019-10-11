Barfield named new Great Bend Chamber Executive Director

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce…

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development has recently gone through a re-organization and will solely focus on Chamber programs, services, and events to benefit their members.

Under the new structure, the Board of Directors have appointed Megan Barfield as the new Executive Director of The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Having served as the Member Relations Director for three years, she knows and understands the importance of providing outstanding customer service to the more than 550 members of the organization.

Megan was previously a part of the CPI (CUNA) team and worked at the Golden Belt Community Foundation for three years. In addition, Megan just completed her first year of Chamber Institute for Organizational Management – a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Institute is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association, chamber, and nonprofit professionals fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

AJ Chrest, Chairman of the Board for the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development states that “Megan is a great fit for the restructured organization as she has played a key role in every aspect of Chamber operations for several years. She is creative with marketing, a great sales person, skilled with member relations, and works extremely well with our volunteers.”

Under Megan’s direction the Great Bend Chamber will continue to promote and improve the business climate in the city of Great Bend through its services and partnerships that encourage growth and assist existing and new businesses in reaching their business goals.

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development constantly works to be the voice of local business and the visionary advocacy organization for Great Bend and economic area. The organization strives to create a business climate that enhances growth and expansion opportunities for existing businesses, while simultaneously attracting new business. Areas of focus include:

• Advocacy for Business

• Community Marketing and Promotion

• Investment in Our Future

• Chamber Services