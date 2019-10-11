2 hospitalized after semi overturns on Kansas highway

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 International semi driven by Gabriel Arreola-Flores, 34, was westbound on Kansas 96 on the ramp to southbound Interstate 135. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

EMS transported Arreola-Flores and a passenger Tomas Reyes, 44, to St. Francis in Wichita for treatment. First responders had to cut through parts of the crushed semi to reach one of the men.

The crash closed the westbound K-96 ramp to I-135 south for several hours. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.