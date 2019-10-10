Thursday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs for the biggest first inning in postseason history and dealt the Atlanta Braves another playoff heartbreak with a 13-1 rout in decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Before many fans had settled into their seats, the Cardinals were already booking their plans for the NL Championship Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Washington Nationals. For the Braves, it might take a while to get over this debacle.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self bristled at the suggestion Wednesday that he was sending a message to the NCAA following its investigation into his basketball program with his actions in a recent promotional video. Self wore an Adidas jersey and a golden chain in the video. The Jayhawks are facing allegations of wrongdoing from the NCAA and have been tied to an FBI investigation into Adidas, the school’s longtime sponsor.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could get star wide receiver Tyreek Hill back for Sunday’s game against Houston, though that may be just about the end of the positive news on the injury front. The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Xavier Williams on injured reserve after he sustained a high ankle sprain in last weekend’s 19-13 loss to the Colts. He was among a handful of crucial players that went down during the game, many of whom could still be out this week.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas senior wide receiver Devin Duvernay is having his best year. A position change has made him quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s top target. Duvernay has 45 catches this season and his nine per game is best in the nation heading into Saturday matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma. Duvernay was a deep threat as an outside receiver. He’s moved into the slot his ability to find open spaces in the heart of the defense. And his ability to break tackles has been a revelation for the 11th-ranked Longhorns.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Former Dodger Howie Kendrick launched a grand slam off reliever Joe Kelly with nobody out in the 10th inning to send the Nats to a 7-3 triumph at Los Angeles. Kendrick’s blast knocks out the team that posted the National League’s best record during the regular season and puts the Nats in the NLCS for the first time.

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) _ Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says Josh Rosen will be his starting quarterback the remainder of the season. Rosen supplanted veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 3 and will start for the third game in a row Sunday against the Washington Redskins. Flores says Rosen has improved on a week-to-week basis, adding that he thinks Rosen “needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve.”

UNDATED (AP) _ Vontaze Burfict’s appeal to overturn his suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit has been denied, keeping the Oakland Raiders linebacker off the field the rest of the season. Appeals officer Derrick Brooks has ruled that he would not reduce the longest suspension ever handed down for an on-field infraction. Brooks is appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA and heard Burfict’s appeal of the ban for the final 12 games of the regular season and the playoffs.

JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. (AP) _ Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey practiced Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, two days after seeing a back specialist. Ramsey participated in a limited capacity, taking part in individual drills before spending the rest of the session working with team trainers on the side. It remains to be seen whether Ramsey plays Sunday against the 4-1 New Orleans Saints and the NFL’s leading receiver, Michael Thomas.

UNDATED (AP) _ NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has told the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers that the league is still expecting them to play in China as scheduled this week. Silver made the announcement while the rift between the league and Chinese officials continued in ways that clearly suggested the two planned games in Shanghai and Shenzhen were anything but guaranteed. NBA activity in the country is in jeopardy after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a since-deleted tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Wednesday Scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 13 Atlanta 1

Final Washington 7 L-A Dodgers 3 (10 Innings)

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay at Houston 7:07 p.m. (ET)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N-Y Giants at New England 8:20 p.m. (ET)