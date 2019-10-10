Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested allegedly driving stolen Lexus

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Brandenburg photo Jackson County

On Tuesday, deputies in Jackson County made a traffic stop on U.S. 75 south of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.  Deputies discovered the 1990 Lexus had been stolen in Topeka. They arrested the driver Ronnie Lee Brandenburg Jr. 48, Horton, for felony possession of stolen property and driving while suspended.

Brandenburg has previous convictions for drugs, interference with law enforcement, trafficking contraband in a correctional institution and two for DUI, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.