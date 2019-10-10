Section of Grant Street to close for two weeks

Grant Street will be closed south of 10th Street (US-56 Highway) on Oct. 14 to replace a 150-foot section of Grant Street. The scheduled work to be performed will be completed on or around Oct. 31, weather permitting.

This contract was awarded by the City of Great Bend to Suchy Construction, Inc. for the total base bid price of $41,789.50. This project will include 212 cubic yards of unclassified excavation, 450 square yards of 8-inch granular base, 450 square yards of geosynthetic reinforcement, 450 square yards of concrete pavement, all traffic control, and mobilization.

The City of Great Bend apologizes for any inconveniences and requests patience as we continue to make Great Bend a better place to live and work.

Any and all questions can be submitted to the City of Great Bend Department of Public Works at (620) 793-4150 or via email to swiley@greatbendks.net.