Registered sex offender accused of using Tumblir for child porn

WICHITA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered sex offender on new charges in Kansas.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 41-year-old Shawn Richard Seburn of Hutchinson, is charged with one count of transporting child pornography through a Tumblr account via the internet.

The crime is alleged to have occurred in August and September 2018 in Reno County.

Seburn has previous child porn convictions from Illinois in 1999, Missouri in 2007, according to the Kansas offender registry.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of not less than five years and not more than 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000, according to McAllister.