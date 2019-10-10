KHP identifies 2 who died in wrong-way crash with semi

MARION COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday in Marion County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Cecil Gill, Jr., 84, Hazel Crest, Illinois was westbound on U.S. 50 one mile west of U.S. 77 on the eastbound shoulder partially in the eastbound lane of traffic and collided with an eastbound 2010 Kenworth semi driven by Kevin M. Thompson, 57, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A passenger in the van Dwayne J. Scott, 20, St. Louis, MO., was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. EMS transported Gill to a Wichita hospital where he died.

Thompson was transported for treatment of minor injuries. The drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. Scott’s seatbelt usage was unknown.