Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings

October 9, 2019, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2019-20 KSHSAA classifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 7.
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley 20-5 (1)
2. Mill Valley 19-5 (6)
3. Washburn Rural 17-3 (2)
4. Blue Valley North 18-4 (3)
5. Garden City 19-3 (4)
6. Blue Valley Northwest 17-8 (5)
7. Gardner-Edgerton 17-7 (7)
8. Derby 21-6 (9)
9. Shawnee Mission Northwest 22-9 (NR)
10. Lawrence-Free State 17-9 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 23-1 (1)
2. Spring Hill 25-1 (2)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 18-6 (3)
4. Lansing 17-4 (4)
5. Maize South 26-0 (5)
6. Shawnee Heights 15-2 (6)
7. Goddard 21-3 (7)
8. Topeka-Seaman 17-8 (8)
9. Bishop Carroll 16-4 (9)
10. Basehor-Linwood 20-4 (10)
Class 4A
1. Andale 25-1 (1)
2. Topeka-Hayden 16-9 (2)
3. Bishop Miege 8-11 (4)
4. Nickerson 20-7 (3)
5. Louisburg 17-10 (5)
6. Independence 21-2 (6)
7. Circle 16-5 (7)
8. Chapman 16-8 (8)
9. Atchison 17-7 (10)
10. Holton 17-10 (NR)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 23-1 (1)
2. Beloit 27-2 (2)
3. Wichita-Trinity Academy 20-3 (3)
4. Silver Lake 20-11 (7)
5. Hesston 14-4 (4)
6. Frontenac 23-3 (6)
7. Sabetha 20-5 (5)
8. Riverton 21-1 (8)
9. Thomas More Prep 25-5 (9)
10. Lyons 22-4 (10)
Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee 25-3 (1)
2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 26-2 (2)
3. Sedgwick 26-1 (4)
4. Garden Plain 18-1 (3)
5. Valley Heights 24-4 (5)
6. Smith Center 25-3 (6)
7. Belle Plaine 24-4 (7)
8. Ellinwood 22-4 (8)
9. Spearville 21-2 (9)
10. Oskaloosa 18-7 (10)
Class 1A
1. Rural Vista 25-3 (1)
2. Centralia 21-5 (2)
3. Flinthills 25-2 (4)
4. Thunder Ridge 21-2 (3)
5. Golden Plains 21-1 (6)
6. Attica 21-6 (5)
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 22-5 (7)
8. Little River 20-6 (9)
9. Chetopa 27-5 (8)
10. Lebo 19-4 (10)