Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings

October 9, 2019, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2019 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2019-20 KSHSAA classifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 7.

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley 20-5 (1)

2. Mill Valley 19-5 (6)

3. Washburn Rural 17-3 (2)

4. Blue Valley North 18-4 (3)

5. Garden City 19-3 (4)

6. Blue Valley Northwest 17-8 (5)

7. Gardner-Edgerton 17-7 (7)

8. Derby 21-6 (9)

9. Shawnee Mission Northwest 22-9 (NR)

10. Lawrence-Free State 17-9 (NR)

Class 5A

1. St. James Academy 23-1 (1)

2. Spring Hill 25-1 (2)

3. St. Thomas Aquinas 18-6 (3)

4. Lansing 17-4 (4)

5. Maize South 26-0 (5)

6. Shawnee Heights 15-2 (6)

7. Goddard 21-3 (7)

8. Topeka-Seaman 17-8 (8)

9. Bishop Carroll 16-4 (9)

10. Basehor-Linwood 20-4 (10)

Class 4A

1. Andale 25-1 (1)

2. Topeka-Hayden 16-9 (2)

3. Bishop Miege 8-11 (4)

4. Nickerson 20-7 (3)

5. Louisburg 17-10 (5)

6. Independence 21-2 (6)

7. Circle 16-5 (7)

8. Chapman 16-8 (8)

9. Atchison 17-7 (10)

10. Holton 17-10 (NR)

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 23-1 (1)

2. Beloit 27-2 (2)

3. Wichita-Trinity Academy 20-3 (3)

4. Silver Lake 20-11 (7)

5. Hesston 14-4 (4)

6. Frontenac 23-3 (6)

7. Sabetha 20-5 (5)

8. Riverton 21-1 (8)

9. Thomas More Prep 25-5 (9)

10. Lyons 22-4 (10)

Class 2A

1. Wabaunsee 25-3 (1)

2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 26-2 (2)

3. Sedgwick 26-1 (4)

4. Garden Plain 18-1 (3)

5. Valley Heights 24-4 (5)

6. Smith Center 25-3 (6)

7. Belle Plaine 24-4 (7)

8. Ellinwood 22-4 (8)

9. Spearville 21-2 (9)

10. Oskaloosa 18-7 (10)

Class 1A

1. Rural Vista 25-3 (1)

2. Centralia 21-5 (2)

3. Flinthills 25-2 (4)

4. Thunder Ridge 21-2 (3)

5. Golden Plains 21-1 (6)

6. Attica 21-6 (5)

7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 22-5 (7)

8. Little River 20-6 (9)

9. Chetopa 27-5 (8)

10. Lebo 19-4 (10)