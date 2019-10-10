Golden Belt Community Foundation – October Update

CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions Awards Grants to Deserving Organizations

CUNA awarded several local organizations with a grant from their endowment fund, the Barton County Quality of Life and CPI Fund. Since the fund was established in 2011, it has paid out more than $135,000 to Barton County organizations.

Friends of Recovery was awarded $2,500 to provide a part-time program coordinator in Great Bend to help open new houses and support the house with case management, including mediation and education.

Barton County Emergency Aid was awarded $4,618 to support rent and utility assistance along with aid to the homeless and transients, as well as to RSVP to aid in transport of those in need to appointments.

Clara Barton Hospital was awarded $4,350 to help provide a course redesign and upgrade to the current Disc Golf course in Hoisington.