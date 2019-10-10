Golden Belt Community Foundation – October Update

|
Golden Belt Community Improvement
Grant Opportunity
The Golden Belt Community Improvement Fund supports a wide variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Safford County that serve the community at large, including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact. Apply at www.goldenbeltcf.org/grants.
Begin Accepting Applications Date:
10/01/2019
Deadline Date (CST Time Zone):
11/01/2019 5:00 PM
Participate in Giving Tuesday!
If you are a nonprofit organization (including those with a fund at GBCF) wishing to participate in Giving Tuesday, a registration form is required by October 15, 2019. Send us an email or give us a call at (620) 792-3000 and we’ll get you set up to participate!
December 3rd – SAVE THE DATE!
Giving Tuesday was founded as a simple idea: to bring people together for a day of giving back. It has since spread like a wave across the world, with over 160 countries in 2018. Now in its 8th year, nearly every country on earth is participating. In an increasingly divided world, GivingTuesday represents a new global ritual based in joy and hope, proving that acts of kindness and goodwill can transcend country, race, religion and political ideals, and create connections between people. Join millions of people around the world to show up, give back, and change your community!
CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions Awards Grants to Deserving Organizations
CUNA awarded several local organizations with a grant from their endowment fund, the Barton County Quality of Life and CPI Fund. Since the fund was established in 2011, it has paid out more than $135,000 to Barton County organizations.
Friends of Recovery was awarded $2,500 to provide a part-time program coordinator in Great Bend to help open new houses and support the house with case management, including mediation and education.
Barton County Emergency Aid was awarded $4,618 to support rent and utility assistance along with aid to the homeless and transients, as well as to RSVP to aid in transport of those in need to appointments.
Clara Barton Hospital was awarded $4,350 to help provide a course redesign and upgrade to the current Disc Golf course in Hoisington.
2019 Scholarship Recipients!
GBCF awarded over $75,000 in scholarships to high school graduates from Barton, Pawnee Rush and Stafford counties. Listed below are this year’s recipients:
#MyHomeKS Scholarship
-Johnelle Moshier – Benedictine College – Elementary Education
-Molly Kaiser – Kansas State University – Business Marketing
Larned Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship Fund
-Cameron Murray – Barton Community College – Accounting and AgBusiness
Steve and Mildred Reif Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Bradley Reif – Manhattan Area Technical College – Electrical Power and Distribution
Allan V. Miller Family Scholarship Fund
-Cody Wondra – Kansas State University – Animal Science
Amy C. Harter Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Justin Baker – Barton Community College – Welding/Automotive Technology
Carla M. Yahne Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Katherine Snapp – Benedictine College – Biochemistry
Charles Lischesky Scholarship
-Payton Doll – Kansas State University – Business
Chester Crane Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Andrew Bright – Wichita State University – Business
-Monica Clark – Hutchinson Community College – Athletic Training
-Breanna Harms – Hutchinson Community College – Nursing
-Alea Makings – Fort Hays State University – Interior Design
-Baylea Perez – Hutchinson Community College – Radiology
Effie I. Bank and Roy Banks Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Monica Clark – Hutchinson Community College – Athletic Training
Ethel D. Holmes Scholarship Fund
-Nolan Barton – Kansas State University – Mechanical Engineering
-Chance Perry – Kansas State University – Computer Science
-Lindsey Newman – Emporia State University – Accounting
First American Baptist Church of Larned Scholarship Fund
-Kristin Anderson – Emporia State University – Health and Human Performance
Frank W. Brinkman Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Matthew Phillips – Wichita State University – Music Performance
Jeffrey Alan Bland Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Brooke Butler – Hutchinson Community College – Nursing
Kansas State University Scholarship Fund
-Olivia Baus – Kansas State University – Communication Sciences and Disorders (Pre-Speech Pathology)
-Macy Haas – Kansas State University – Undecided
-Caleb Hildebrand – Kansas State University – Chemistry, Biology, or Animal Science
-Baleigh Fry – Kansas State University – Kinesiology
KU Honors Scholarship Fund
-Heather Schneider – University of Kansas – Psychology and Applied Behavioral Science
Langford Engineering Scholarship Fund
-Dalton Penka – Cowley County Community College – Electrical Engineering
Mingenback Family Scholarship Fund
-Katherine Snapp – Benedictine College – Biochemistry
Paul J. Urban Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Courtney Barton – Barton Community College – Liberal Arts
-Nolan Barton – Kansas State University – Mechanical Engineering
-Ashtin Heath – Wichita State University – Chemistry Business
-Malachi Williams – Wichita State University – Aerospace Engineering
Ralph & Elinor Haneke Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Marcie Schartz – Emporia State University – Clinical Psychology
Ryan Hugh Dunlap Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Brock Blessing – Kansas State University – Speech Language Pathology
S. Larry Edwardson Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Molly Kaiser – Kansas State University – Business Marketing
Samantha C. Harter Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Kristin Anderson – Emporia State University – Health and Human Performance
Vida M., Dorothy C., & Vivian M., Archer Scholarship Fund
-Conor Bird – Kansas State University – Psychology
-Kaylie Doll – Fort Hays State University – Medical Diagnostic Imaging
-Ashtin Heath – Wichita State University – Biology
-Elizabeth Gerdes – Kansas State University – Biology
-Gage Miller – University of Kansas – Psychology with a minor in Social and Behavioral Sciences Methodology
-Aaron Miller – Wichita State University – Secondary English Education
-Kirk Reisner – Wichita State University – Exercise Science
-Mykela Riedl – Wichita State University – Doctor of Physical Therapy
-Elsi Miller – Fort Hays State University – Biology – Natural Resources
-Cheyanne Sanders – Kansas State University – Life Science
-Natalie Sanders – University of Kansas – Doctor of Medicine
-Heather Schneider – University of Kansas – Psychology and Applied Behavioral Science
-Sayler Peplinski – Emporia State University – Public Relations
-Xavier Robinson – Fort Hays State University – Physics
Ryan Joseph Bealer Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Nolan Barton – Kansas State University – Mechanical Engineering
Victor Memorial Scholarship Fund
-Alea Makings – Fort Hays State University – Interior Design