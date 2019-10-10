Great Bend Post

Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             “America in the Morning”

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          K-State Research and Extension Show – Three Show in One

                        -Outbound Kansas Show – “Crow Cholesterol Study”

                        -Sound Living Show – “What Do Consumers Want?”

                        -Plantorama Show – “Final Vegetable Harvest”

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-12P        “Health Insurance Advocate Show”

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6:00-10:30     NLCS Game 1 – Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

10:30-MID     ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”