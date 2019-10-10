Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A “America in the Morning”

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three Show in One

-Outbound Kansas Show – “Crow Cholesterol Study”

-Sound Living Show – “What Do Consumers Want?”

-Plantorama Show – “Final Vegetable Harvest”

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-12P “Health Insurance Advocate Show”

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6:00-10:30 NLCS Game 1 – Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”