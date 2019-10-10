Fixing water issues this week in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

It is a week of tightening up water problems in Great Bend.

Broken valves have caused water leaks in streets and residents’ yards for several months near 24th Street, especially along Meadowlark Lane. For $81,401, APAC started repairs on the valves this week.

The crew from Hutchinson is also working on the replacement of the water line to the hospital.

“APAC will start with excavation of the hospital water line and then the replacement will take place afterwards,” said Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis.

APAC is staying busy in Great Bend this week with the excavation of a collapsed manhole near the 18th & Baker intersection. A subsurface flooding caused the manhole to collapse. APAC will handle that repair for $55,500.