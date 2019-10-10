GREAT BEND – Dorothy M. Kopke, 92, passed away October 7, 2019 at Country Place Senior Living, Larned. She was born December 15, 1926 at Lawrence, to Horace Floyd & Francis Lucille (Howard) Nisely. She married Warren H. Kopke on April 15, 1950 at Lawrence. He died August 4, 2007.

Dorothy was a legal secretary, working alongside her husband in his law practice. She was a member of First Christian Church and loved to travel.

Survivors include, one brother in law; one sister in law; many nieces, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren H. Kopke; and one sister in law.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Great Bend Cemetery, with Pastor Josh Leu presiding. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in Great Bend, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

