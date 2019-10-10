Dog injured after charging Kansas officers, teen arrested

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A dog is at a local veterinarian receiving treatment following an incident in which it charged at officers in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving reports of a domestic disturbance near SE 10th and Locust.

Police responded to the scene and made contact with an adult male witness. The man had an unleashed dog with him that began to charge at officers. Officers gave multiple commands to stop the charging dog, but it continued. One officer fired his department issued firearm, striking the rear of the dog.

Topeka Police Animal Control officers transported the dog to a local veterinarian for treatment. No officers were injured in the incident. The suspect from the domestic incident has been identified as 18-year-old John B. Bowman III. He was taken into custody at SE 10th and Lawrence and is being booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on domestic battery and criminal damage charges.