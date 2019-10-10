Despite fake mustache, Kansas bank robber going to prison

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man who wore a fake mustache and a hospital mask when he robbed a bank in Overland Park was sentenced today to four years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Steven D. Lavy, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. According to court records, he robbed the Bank of the West at 12080 Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park on June 21, 2017. During the robbery, he wore a yellow striped polo shirt, khaki pants, a fake mustache, a blue and white hospital mask, a straw hat and sunglasses. He also had his left arm in a sling.

Police spotted his getaway car a few minutes after the robbery and there was a chase during which Lavy drove on sidewalks and twice rammed a police car. Police found the fake mustache on the dashboard of his car when they arrested him.