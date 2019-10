Dakota’s Deals- Thurs. Oct. 10th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019.

1. FOR SALE: GAS INSERT FOR FIREPLACE – USED ONLY 6 MONTHS ORIGINAL PRICE. $600 30″ WIDE ASKING $35. 617-2130

2. FOR SALE: HOLBORT 125 WIRE WELDER BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN USED. 620-586-8009

3. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, 1 ROOSTER, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (VARIOUS COLORS & SIZES), DUCKS. 792-7074

4. FOR SALE: 2010 FLAGSTAFF POPUP CAMPER SLEEPS 6-8, AC & HEAT, WATER SUPPLY, AWNING, CRANK UP JACKS, HEATED MATRESSES, DINING TABLES, EXCELLENT SHAPE. 793-5645

5. FOR SALE: 2003 JOHN DEERE COMBINE 9650STS – ROUND BAR AND SMALL WIRE CONCAVES, 4200 ENGINE HRS & 3100 SEPARATOR HRS, 930R PLATFORM AND PLATFORM TRAILER. 620-672-1811

6. FOR SALE: TOPPER – FOR A FULL SIZE FORD PICKUP ASKING $150. 282-0363

7. FOR SALE: FRONT BUMPER ASSEMBLY – FOR A 2017 F 250 FORD. CHROME & WITH BLACK PLASTIC, BRAND NEW! (TAKEN OFF WHEN HE BOUGHT IT AND STORED). 785-735-4966

8. FOR SALE: 3 – ROUND HI BEAM HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS, 2 PRONG $5 FOR ALL. 6 – VCR BLANK TAPES, BRAND NEW IN THE PACKAGE $3 EACH. 786-1945

9. LOOKING FOR: A CAR CHARGER FOR A GALAXY S9 PLUS. 620-639-2934

10. FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 42″ CUT. LOOKING FOR: USED MOWERS TO BUY (EVEN IF THEY MIGHT NEED SOME WORK). 785-650-9721

11. FOR SALE: KING SIZE BED SET -HEADBOARD, FRAME, MATTRESS & BOX SPRINGS, SHEETS, MATTRESS COVER. (LITTLE OVER A YEAR OLD) (WILL SELL AS A SET OR SEPARATELY). RECLINER AND COUCH. 653-4838

12. LOOKING FOR: A FEDERAL BREAKER – 70 AMP DOUBLE PULL. FOR SALE: FIBERGLASS TOPPER FOR A FULL SIZE PICKUP WITH 8 FT BED. 620-791-7841

13. FOR SALE: DEER TAPESTRY – DIMENSIONS ARE APPROX. 70″ X 48″, CAME FROM ITALY ALWAYS IN STORAGE, VIBRANT COLORS, GREAT QUALITY ASKING $15. GOOD QUALITY LIGHT FIXTURE – WORKS AND WITH CURRENT TREND ASKING $10. 792-6560

14. FOR SALE: 1951 PLYMOUTH CAMBRIDGE 2 DOOR COUPE (BOUGHT FROM THE GRANDSON OF THE ORIGHINAL OWENER.) 17 FT TRI HAUL BOAT – 85 HP MOTOR, WALK THROUGH WINDSHIELD, EXCELLENT TRAILER. TRASH COMPACTOR. 793-0979

15. LOOKING FOR: ANTENNA FOR A FLAT SCREEN TV. (WANTING TO GET THE “ME”) FOR SALE: ANTENNA FOR A FLAT SCREEN TV DOESN’T GET THE CHANNEL THEY WANT. ASKING $25 OR WILL TRADE. 2 – COVERED CAT LITTER BOXES. 1 – BRAND NEW MICRO TWIST MOP NEVER USED $5. USED WALKER $10. 639-0182