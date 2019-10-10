Cottonwood Extension District elections

The upcoming November 5 election day will have candidates listed for four positions on the Cottonwood Extension District Executive Board.

In Ellis County, candidates are Tatum Kimzey and Allen Roth. Barton County voters will have Richard Dougherty and Kathie Rondeau on the ballot. To be a qualified voter, you must register at the County Clerks’ office in Hays or Great Bend by Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Advanced voting in Ellis County begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 4 at noon, during the hours of 8-4 at 718 Main in Hays. Advanced voting in Barton County will begin after Oct. 16 and through Nov. 4 at noon, during the hours of 8-5 at 1400 Main in Great Bend.

Questions may be directed to the Ellis County Clerk at 785-628-9430 or the Barton County Clerk at 620-793-1835.