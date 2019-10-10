Cop Shop (10/9)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/9)
Sick Person
At 8:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Kansas Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 4:19 p.m. EMS call was made at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt. 506.
Breathing Problems
At 4:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 816 Maple Street.
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/9)
Structure Fire
At 1:16 a.m. a fire was reported at Hoisington Avenue & Forest Avenue in Hoisington.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:27 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & K-156 Highway.
Structure Fire
At 12:58 p.m. a fire was reported at 2015 16th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:40 p.m. an accident was reported at E-56 Highway at MM 217.