Cop Shop (10/9)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/9)

Sick Person

At 8:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Kansas Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:19 p.m. EMS call was made at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt. 506.

Breathing Problems

At 4:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 816 Maple Street.

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/9)

Structure Fire

At 1:16 a.m. a fire was reported at Hoisington Avenue & Forest Avenue in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:27 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & K-156 Highway.

Structure Fire

At 12:58 p.m. a fire was reported at 2015 16th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:40 p.m. an accident was reported at E-56 Highway at MM 217.