Barton Men lose for first time; Women beat Dodge 1-0

Dodge City Men 3 Barton 2

The hopes of an undefeated season for the Barton Community College men’s soccer team were crushed Wednesday afternoon at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium as Dodge City Community College rattled the nets three times in second half action to upend the fifth ranked Cougars 3-2.

Despite the loss Barton remains atop the Jayhawk West standings at 7-1-0 and 10-1-1 on the year while Dodge City improves their third place standing to 3-2-2 in league play and 6-2-2 overall.

Barton has two games left on the schedule, the first coming in the regular season home finale on Saturday as the Cougars chase their tenth Jayhawk West crown in a 4:30 p.m. kick against Pratt Community College (1-5-1, 3-9-1).

Barton Women 1 Dodge City 0

It took over sixty-three minutes but the Barton Community College women’s soccer team found a way to win earning a 1-0 nail bitter Wednesday afternoon at Dodge City Community College.

Gabriela Freitas picked an opportune time blasting home her first collegiate game winner with 27:54 left on the clock, spinning a move around a defender before rifling a laser near post for her fourth goal of the season.

The second straight win secures the Cougars at least a third place finish or better in the Jayhawk West, improving to 7-3-0 in league play and 7-6-0 on the season. Dodge City remains and looks to hold onto fourth place in slipping to 4-5-0 and 4-5-1 overall.

Barton’s next time on the pitch comes Saturday in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off welcoming the Beavers of Pratt Community College (1-8-0, 2-12-0)