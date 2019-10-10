Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/9)

BOOKED: Ethan Kilbourn of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, criminal damage, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Dovey Thorne on BTDC warrant for theft after receiving an OR through BCDC per Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Jason Utley of Great Bend on disorderly conduct, criminal trespass with 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Melisa Slack of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence. Slack was transported to treatment.

RELEASED: Ryan Hardey of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for battery with a $1,000 OR.

RELEASED: Cecil Petrie of Newton on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, released on $10,000 OR by Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Richard Fletcher Jr. of Great Bend posted a $10,000 surety bond on BTDC case for aggravated burglary, theft, battery. Posted a $2,500 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear. Posted $2,000 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear, all bonds were through Ace Bail Bonding.