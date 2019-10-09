Wednesday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves are back at home for a decisive postseason game, which is not necessarily a good omen. Over the years, Atlanta is the place where other teams come to celebrate in October. The St. Louis Cardinals hope to continue that trend when they face the Braves in decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series. The pitching matchup will be a rematch of Game 2, when Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz outdueled Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals for a 3-0 victory.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has been searching all season for a primary ball carrier. The Cyclones might have found their guy in quarterback Brock Purdy. He gave Iowa State the boost it was looking for in its ground game in a blowout win over TCU. Purdy ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns in leading Iowa State past the Horned Frogs 49-24. Next up is a trip to play West Virginia on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas senior wide receiver Devin Duvernay is having his best year. A position change has made him quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s top target. Duvernay has 45 catches this season and his nine per game is best in the nation heading into Saturday matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma. Duvernay was a deep threat as an outside receiver. He’s moved into the slot his ability to find open spaces in the heart of the defense. And his ability to break tackles has been a revelation for the 11th-ranked Longhorns.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The PGA Tour Champions has announced a new tournament for St. Louis, the first for the 50-and-older circuit in the area since 2001. The Ascension Charity Classic will be played in 2020 the first weekend of October at Norwood Hills Country Club.

National Headlines

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (AP) _ Tommy Pham and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays chased Justin Verlander early and beat the Houston Astros 4-1 to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece. Nick Anderson and three other relievers combined on a five-hitter to beat Verlander, who was pitching on short rest after dominating the Rays in Game 1 of the best of five series that shifts back to Houston for a decisive fifth game.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Nationals and Dodgers had a travel day to go coast to coast again ahead of their win-or-go-home Game 5 in the NL Division Series on Wednesday. Washington will send 18-game winner Stephen Strasburg to the mound against Walker Buehler in a marquee matchup Wednesday at Los Angeles. Also facing a decisive Wednesday showdown are the Cardinals and Braves. They battle it out in Atlanta.

DALLAS (AP) _ A district executive athletic committee has ruled that two players on an East Texas high school football team coached by former Baylor coach Art Briles are ineligible. The Dallas Morning News reports the committee voted 6-0 three weeks ago that Brock and Cameron Nellor moved to the Mount Vernon Independent School District for athletic purposes, a violation of state interscholastic rules.

UNDATED (AP) — The XFL has released season-ticket prices and the draft process for its eight teams. League President Jeffrey Pollack says one of the primary goals is providing fans with an experience that is affordable. Nearly three-quarters of season ticket prices for the eight teams are $50 or less per game. Next week’s draft will be in five phases and will take place over two days.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s been a tough month for major league relief pitchers, with bullpens often getting tagged in the playoffs. Carlos Martinez, Mark Melancon, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Pressly are among the pitchers who’ve been hit hard. Overall, relievers have a 5.85 ERA so far in the AL Division Series and NLDS.

Tuesday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 4 Houston 1