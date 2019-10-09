Thursday Weather

Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Columbus Day
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.