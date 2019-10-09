The Latest: 3 schools in soft lockdown after police standoff in Hutchinson

Hutch Post

HUTCHINSON — Police are working an armed subject call in the 700 block of East 10th. Police were heard telling the person inside a home through a loudspeaker, “you are under arrest, come out with your hands up.” Police believe the person may be armed and that’s the reason for the precaution.

10th Street from Plum to Pershing is blocked off and Cleveland from 9th to 11th is also closed. Police were bringing in the special ops team for this continuing situation.

The Hutchinson school district is using caution because of this ongoing standoff and placed Hutchinson High School, McCandless Elementary and Faris Elementary in soft lockdown.

Officials say outside doors were locked, but classes continue.

10th Street from Cleveland to Pershing is blocked off.

