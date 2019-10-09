Police: Search continues for 2nd suspect in deadly Kan. bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The hunt continues for a second suspect in a weekend Kansas bar shooting that left four dead and five wounded after officers searched two homes in the area without finding the fugitive.

On Tuesday, police looked for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales first at a duplex that is less than 1 mile away from the Tequila KC bar. Gunfire erupted there early Sunday about two hours after Villanueva-Morales got into an argument and was forced to leave. Police Officer Jonathon Westbrook says police also searched a second home before determining Villanueva-Morales wasn’t there.

Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre was arrested later Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say Villanueva-Morales should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

