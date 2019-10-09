Police make 6th threat arrest at Kansas high school

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 443 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have made an arrest.

Just before 6a.m. Tuesday, police received information about a potential threat of violence to the high school in Dodge City, according to a media release.

Officers immediately began investigating the information and learned that a 14-year-old high school student made a threat to shoot up the high school and mentioned the different weapons he would use.

Police located the boy at his residence where he was arrested without incident. A case will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office for the alleged charge of felony criminal threat.

Police have made 6 arrests this school year alone for threats of school violence in Dodge City, according to the release.