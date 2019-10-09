Police: Kan. suspect pushed passenger from car, drove away

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify and locate two suspects.

Just before 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Kwik Shop located at 1700 SW

Topeka Boulevard in Topeka in reference to an aggravated burglary to a vehicle, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

A female suspect reportedly entered the vehicle which was occupied by a passenger. The suspect forced the passenger out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was located a short time later, unoccupied, near NW Jackson and Crane in Topeka.

Police are attempting to identify two persons of interest in this case and have released security camera images.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.