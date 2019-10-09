Police arrest 4 suspects after Kansas drug bust

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects after a weekend drug bust in Kansas.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant for suspected drug activity at 206 N. Seventh Street in Arkansas City, according to a media release. During a search of the residence and its occupants, numerous items of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Police arrested Joseph Eugene Chapman, 44, on suspicion of one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Mindy Lynn Chapman, 46, was arrested on a Cowley County District Court warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear.

Richard Louis Wamego, 62, was arrested on suspicion of one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. He was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $1,000 bond through Arkansas City district court.

Michael Zavala, 51, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Zavala was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $5,500 bond through Arkansas City district court. He remained in custody.

Chapman, Wamego and Zavala remain in custody, according to the release.